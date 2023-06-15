Woman Named Caramia Panichelli Dies from Falling Debris on I-95 a Day After Overpass Collapse

Caramia Panichelli Obituary

Caramia Panichelli, a 52-year-old woman from North Haven, CT, tragically passed away on May 3, 2021. She was driving on I-95 in New Haven, CT, when a piece of debris fell onto her car from an overpass that had collapsed the day before.

Caramia was born on May 5, 1968, in New Haven, CT, to parents Angelo and Maria Panichelli. She graduated from North Haven High School in 1986 and went on to attend Southern Connecticut State University, where she earned a degree in education.

Caramia was a beloved teacher at Clinton Avenue School in New Haven, CT, where she taught for over 20 years. She was dedicated to her students and was known for her kind and caring nature.

In her free time, Caramia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and loved to travel to new places.

Caramia will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on May 10, 2021, at St. Therese Church in North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Clinton Avenue School in New Haven, CT, in memory of Caramia Panichelli.

