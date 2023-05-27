Woman named Padmavati run over by famous Youtuber’s car in Chennai

Padmavati (victim) : Woman named Padmavati run over by Youtuber’s car in Chennai, driver in police custody

A famous Youtuber’s car was involved in an accident just outside of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where a 52-year-old woman named Padmavati was run over. The car belongs to Mohammed Irfan, who runs a popular channel featuring food and celebrity content. The driver, Azarudeen, has been taken into police custody, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred while Padmavati was on her way home after visiting her daughter. The police have registered a case against the driver. The article includes an image of the accident scene and details of the author, publishing date, and time.

News Source : Khaleej Times

India news Road accidents in India Popular Youtuber in India Traffic safety in India Pedestrian safety in India