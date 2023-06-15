Woman named Revathi killed in scooter accident

Revathi (Remya) – victim name : Woman named Revathi dies in scooter accident, run over by lorry in Palakkad

The article reports that a tragic incident occurred in Elavanchery, Palakkad, where a woman named Revathi (Remya-42) lost her life. She was a pillion rider on a scooter, which fell into a pothole, causing her to fall off and get run over by a lorry. Sadly, she died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The police have confirmed her identity, and she is survived by her three children, Dhanya, Lakshmi, and Sreehari. The rider of the scooter, Manikandan, escaped without any injuries.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Pothole fatalities in Kerala Scooter accident in Nenmara Kerala news updates on road safety Palakkad pothole deaths Latest news on road infrastructure in Kerala