Woman named Saraswati Vaidya allegedly killed and dismembered by live-in partner Manoj Sahani in Mumbai’s Mira Road

Saraswati Vaidya victim name : Woman dismembered in Mumbai, suspect Manoj Sahani arrested

A 36-year-old woman named Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly killed and dismembered by her live-in partner, Manoj Sahani, aged 56, in Mumbai’s Mira Road. Sahani was caught by the police as he tried to flee from his rented apartment after residents of the building alerted the police about a foul odor emanating from the flat. The police found only the victim’s legs, as Sahani had disposed of some of the body parts over the past few days, having meticulously cut them into multiple pieces. Sahani will face charges of murder and destruction of evidence, and authorities suspect that he may have fed some of the victim’s body parts to stray dogs. According to preliminary investigations, the police suspect that the murder took place on Sunday, and Sahani strangled Vaidya before dismembering her body with a saw. The investigation is ongoing as the police work to unravel the motive behind this heinous crime.

News Source : Talibuddin Khan

Homicide investigation Dismemberment case Live-in partner murder Animal cruelty potential Suspect on the run