Woman named Sindhu Manoj arrested for job fraud and swindling in multiple cities

Sindhu Manoj : Woman arrested for job fraud: Sindhu Manoj accused of swindling victims in multiple cities

Police have apprehended Sindhu Manoj, a woman who duped numerous individuals by promising them employment abroad, resulting in significant monetary losses. The accused, who hails from Kozhikode, was taken into custody by a team led by DySP VA Nishad Mon. She allegedly carried out fraudulent activities in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kanjirappally, luring people with job offers in Europe, Gulf countries, Israel, and Russia. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the accused has been presented before the court. Tags associated with the case include crime, job fraud, scam, woman arrested, swindling, police, and case diary.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

