Woman Naxalite Fagni injured in gun-battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Fagni – Naxalite victim in Chhattisgarh gun-battle

According to police, a female Naxalite was seriously wounded during a gunfight with security personnel in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place on Friday night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when a combined team of BSF’s 178th battalion and Kanker police were conducting a search operation. During the exchange of fire, a BSF jawan sustained minor injuries, while the security personnel found an injured female Naxalite and a single-shot gun at the scene after the gunfight. The injured Naxalite has been identified as Fagni, a member of RKB division of Maoists and the wife of Vinod, the commander of Madanwada Local Organisation Squad (LOS) of Maoists. The injured Naxalite is being taken to the hospital, and the search operation is still ongoing in the area.

News Source : Deccan Herald

