Woman Naxalite injured in gun-battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

According to police, a female Naxalite was seriously wounded in a gunfight with security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on May 27. During a search operation on the night of May 26, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Kanker police engaged in a face-off with Naxalites in the forests of Urpanjhur village. The BSF’s 178th battalion and Kanker police personnel had initiated the operation from Mendra camp under Pratappur police station limits. The troops and Naxalites exchanged fire at around 9 pm, resulting in minor injuries to BSF constable Vikas Singh. After the gunfight, security forces discovered an injured woman Naxalite identified as Fagni, a member of RKB division of Maoists and the wife of Vinod, Madanwada Local Organisation Squad commander of Maoists. One single-shot gun was also recovered from the spot. The injured Naxalite is being transported to the hospital, and the search operation is still ongoing in the area.

News Source : The_Hindu

Chhattisgarh encounter Naxalite insurgency Women in conflict Border Security Force (BSF) Injured jawan