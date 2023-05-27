“Naxalite woman injured in gun battle with security personnel in Kanker” : Woman Naxalite injured in gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

According to the police, a female Naxalite was severely wounded during an exchange of gunfire with security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. An image of the incident can be seen at https://englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.net/gallary-content/2023/5/2023_5$largeimg_2075363461.jpg.

Read Full story : Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter /

News Source : The Tribune India

Chhattisgarh encounter Naxalite woman BSF jawan injury Security forces clash Maoist insurgency in India