Woman pedestrian Kimberly Lucier dies after being hit by car, driver sought

Kimberly Lucier (victim) : Woman pedestrian Kimberly Lucier dies after being hit by car in Rochester, driver sought

A woman identified as Kimberly Lucier, 60, from Rochester, who was hit by a car on Milton Road last week, has died, according to the police. The driver, who left the scene, is still being sought. The incident occurred on June 2, at around 10:22 PM, when police received a report of a person on the ground near the roadway. Officers found Lucier with a head injury on the ground beside the northbound side of Milton Road. She was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Lucier succumbed to her injuries on June 7. The initial investigation revealed that Lucier had been walking north, pushing an unoccupied baby stroller, when she was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle. The investigation remains open, and the police are actively seeking the driver. Anyone with information is urged to call the Rochester Police Department or report tips anonymously to Rochester Crime Line. Cash rewards may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

News Source : Karen Dandurant

