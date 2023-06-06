Woman pilgrim Kamaljeet Kaur’s body recovered after avalanche hits group returning from Hemkund Sahib shrine

Kamaljeet Kaur – victim name : Woman pilgrim Kamaljeet Kaur’s body recovered after avalanche in Garhwal Himalayas

The body of a female pilgrim who went missing after an avalanche hit a group of six devotees returning from Hemkund Sahib shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas on Sunday evening was recovered on Monday by a team of State Disaster Response Force personnel. The deceased has been identified as Kamaljeet Kaur, a 37-year-old resident of Amritsar in Punjab who had gone to Hemkund Sahib with her husband, daughter, and other relatives. Her husband and four other pilgrims were rescued by the SDRF, while Kaur’s body was found in a crevasse on Monday morning. The group of six was the last batch of the day to leave the shrine area where night stay is not allowed due to the freezing temperatures, and they were hit by an avalanche in Atlakoti, around one km away from the shrine. The yatra, which was stopped due to the avalanche, resumed on Monday afternoon after the snow was cleared from the trek route.

Read Full story : Woman from Punjab on way to Hemkund Sahib killed in avalanche | Dehradun News /

News Source : Gaurav Talwar

