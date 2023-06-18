Woman pushing wheelchair killed in Durham crash involving Jermaine Johnson driving Nissan Altima

Jackie Startt, victim of Durham pedestrian crash. : Woman pushing wheelchair hit and killed by car in Durham, Jackie Startt identified as victim

A car hit and killed a woman who was pushing a wheelchair in Durham early Saturday morning, as reported by the Durham Police Department. The incident occurred on North Roxboro St. near East Channing Ave. around 12:20 a.m. The pedestrian, identified as Jackie Startt, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Jermaine Johnson, 50, remained at the scene and was not injured. According to the preliminary investigation, Startt was walking in the right lane of the street when the 2011 Nissan Altima collided with her. The police department’s Traffic and Crash Team is still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448. Neither speed nor impairment seem to be factors in the crash.

News Source : Chloe Rafferty

