Woman pushing wheelchair killed in Durham crash involving Jermaine Johnson

Jackie Startt – Pedestrian Jackie Startt killed by car driven by Jermaine Johnson in Durham, NC

A car collided with a woman who was pushing a wheelchair, resulting in her death early on Saturday morning, as reported by the Durham Police Department. The incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m. on North Roxboro St. near East Channing Ave. The woman, identified as Jackie Startt, 50, of Durham, was hit by a 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by Jermaine Johnson, 50, of Durham, who was traveling southbound on North Roxboro Street. The police department confirmed that Johnson remained at the scene and did not suffer any injuries. The pedestrian was pushing a wheelchair in the right lane of the street when she was hit, and preliminary investigations suggest that speed and impairment were not factors in the collision. The Traffic and Crash Team of the police department is still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.

News Source : Chloe Rafferty

