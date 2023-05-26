Woman run over by car of YouTuber’s relative in Maraimalai Nagar

Padmavathi – victim : Woman run over by car of Tamil YouTuber’s relative

On Thursday night in Maraimalai Nagar, a car belonging to Tamil YouTuber Mohammed Irfan, driven by his relative Mohammed Azaruddin, ran over and killed Padmavathi, a 55-year-old employee of a nearby educational institution. Padmavathi was crossing the G.S.T. Road from east to west near the municipality office when the car, traveling from Chengalpattu to Chennai, hit her. The Traffic Investigation Wing of the Tambaram police recovered her body and arrested the driver, while the vehicle was detained at the police station. A case has been registered under Section 304A (Death due to negligence) of the IPC. Irfan’s family was reportedly returning from Thanjavur.

