Woman searches for family of letter addressed to Miss Mary Russell written by Bruce Lang in 1953 found in Newmarket, Ont.

Mary Lang : Woman searches for family of letter addressed to Miss Mary Russell from Bruce Lang in 1953

After finding a letter near a sidewalk in Newmarket, Ontario in 2021, Jackie Williams has been on a mission to locate the family linked to the letter, which was written 70 years ago. Williams, who resides in Angus, Ontario, discovered the letter while walking to retrieve her car from an auto shop. The letter, addressed to Miss Mary Russell in Toronto, was in excellent condition, and Williams was determined to reunite it with its rightful owner. Despite a post on social media not yielding much success, Williams persisted and eventually connected with two women who specialize in genealogy services. With their assistance, Williams learned that Mary Russell married Bruce Lang just a few months after the letter was written. Bruce passed away in 2000, but to Williams’ surprise, Mary may still be alive at 96 years old. Williams now hopes to locate Mary or her son to return the letter and complete their family history.

News Source : CBC

