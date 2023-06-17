Woman Shot and Killed in Mount Orab, Suspect Elijah M. Thomas at Large

Elijah M. Thomas : Woman Shot and Killed in Mount Orab, Ohio; Suspect Identified as Elijah M. Thomas

Franklin Police reported that a woman was fatally shot in Mount Orab, Ohio on Saturday morning. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Boulder Drive at around 12:39 a.m. Despite attempts by Franklin Fire/EMS to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, identified as Elijah M. Thomas from Hamilton, fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing on foot. Thomas is described as a 26-year-old male, approximately 5’ 8” and weighing 135 lbs, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Amanda Myers at 937-746-2882. Charges for Murder and Felonious assault are being signed on Elijah Thomas.

News Source : WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Franklin shooting Hamilton suspect Woman killed in Franklin Homicide investigation in Franklin Suspect identified in Franklin shooting