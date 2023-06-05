Woman thrashes children at adoption centre in Chhattisgarh, NGO suspended

Seema Dwivedi – Superintendent of ‘Visheshkrit Dattak Grahan Agency’ – thrashes children at NGO-run adoption centre in Chhattisgarh : Woman thrashes children at Chhattisgarh NGO-run adoption centre

A disturbing video of a woman physically assaulting two children at an NGO-run adoption centre in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has gone viral on social media. The district collector has suspended the NGO from operating the facility and has called for the registration of a police case. The video, reportedly CCTV footage, shows the woman holding one girl by her hair and throwing her on the floor before lifting her onto a bed and continuing to beat her. Another girl is then summoned and subjected to the same treatment. The woman in the video has been identified as Seema Dwivedi, the Superintendent of the Specialised Adoption Agency. The Directorate of State’s Women and Child Development has been asked to submit a report on the incident. Following an inspection, the report confirmed the complaint of assault on children and recommended an FIR against Dwivedi under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The NGO has been suspended and its registration may be cancelled. Disciplinary action has also been recommended against the District Child Protection Officer. Dwivedi has admitted to the incident, stating that it occurred around a year ago when her mental state was not sound. She apologised for her actions and claimed that such an incident has not been repeated.

News Source : Deccan Herald

