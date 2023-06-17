Prabhati Kar : Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district: Police

A wild elephant in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district trampled a 43-year-old woman named Prabhati Kar to death while she was relieving herself in a forest in the Kaliyam panchayat area under Chakulia police station. The elephant, which had separated from its herd, has been causing panic among villagers in Chakulia, Ghatsila, and Baharagora police station areas for several days. Baharagora JMM MLA Sameer Mohanty, police, and forest officials rushed to the spot following the incident. Mohanty provided Rs 25,000 interim relief to the victim’s family to perform her last rites and Rs 4,000 to a 45-year-old man of the same village who had jumped from his rooftop in panic and fractured his leg on seeing the herd of elephants on Friday for treatment in Jamshedpur. PTI BS MNB reported the incident. ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.

