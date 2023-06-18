Woman wears ‘F*** off’ T-shirt for Aadhaar card photo, goes viral

Anjie Uchiha : Woman wears “F*** off” T-shirt for Aadhar card photo, becomes viral sensation

A woman named Anjie Uchiha from Noida unwittingly wore a T-shirt with the phrase “F*** off” while taking a photo for her Aadhar card. She shared a photo of her card on Facebook and expressed her amusement at being stuck with it for life. The post went viral with over 5000 reactions, 500 comments, and 3000 shares. Many praised her for wearing the shirt, calling it “cool” and expressing the desire to include it in a video game. Some also commented on her contrasting facial expression.

News Source : Moneycontrol News

Aadhar card photo Viral photo Offensive T-shirt Controversial clothing Online outrage