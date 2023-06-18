Bella Montoya : Woman who ‘came back to life’ at own funeral in Ecuador dies a week later

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador who reportedly came back to life at her own funeral and knocked on her coffin after being declared dead, has passed away a week later from an ischaemic stroke. Montoya had spent five hours inside her coffin at a funeral parlour when her family noticed she was showing signs of life. She was rushed to hospital and placed under intensive care, but sadly did not recover. Her son has reportedly received no official report from the authorities about what happened and her sister has lodged a formal complaint seeking to identify the doctor who originally declared her dead.

News Source : By Miriam Kuepper

