Woman who testified in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial reveals she pretended to be dead beside her 97-year-old mother today.

During the trial for the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting, the final witness to testify, Andrea Wedner, recounted playing dead and staying with her dying mother during the attack. She described the terror she and her mother felt as they heard gunshots and got down on the ground. Wedner called 911, and the disturbing audio of the call was played in court. The trial, which began three weeks ago, has seen 60 prosecution witnesses, and the defense did not call any witnesses. The case stems from the mass shooting on October 27, 2018, in which Robert Bowers stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 people and wounded six others. Bowers has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted of any of the capital charges, the trial will move to a separate penalty phase, in which the same jury will decide whether to sentence him to death.

News Source : KRDO

Source Link :Final witness in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial says she played dead next to her 97-year-old mother/