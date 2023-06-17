Woman who was declared dead and surprised relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake dies after a week in intensive care, Bella Montoya.

Bella Montoya : Woman who knocked on coffin during wake dies after being declared dead

A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead and surprised her family by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has passed away after spending seven days in intensive care, according to her family. The woman, Bella Montoya, had initially been admitted to a hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, and when she did not respond to resuscitation, a doctor on duty declared her dead. However, on June 9, Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral home in Babahoyo, southwest of Quito. Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed in a statement that Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care. Her son stated that he had not yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and a technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates. Montoya’s remains are back at the same funeral home where she woke up, and her son said she will be buried at a public cemetery.

News Source : CBSNews

