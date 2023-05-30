Woman with two children dies from stabbing in Melbourne’s southeastern area

Mum-of-two dies after stabbing in Melbourne’s south-east

A 33-year-old mum-of-two was fatally stabbed in Melbourne’s south-east on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the suburb of Dandenong around 6:30 pm. The victim was identified as Ashlea Aldrich, a mother of two young children.

The incident

According to the police, Ashlea Aldrich was stabbed multiple times in a public place near Stud Road and David Street. The emergency services were called, and Aldrich was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, she could not survive the injuries and died a few hours later.

The investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are treating it as a homicide. The authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Victoria Police Inspector Dean Thomas said in a statement, “It’s a terrible crime, and we are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible for it. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact us as soon as possible.”

The suspect

The police have not yet identified any suspects in the case. However, they believe it was not a random attack and that the victim and the attacker knew each other. The authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area to gather more information about the incident.

The aftermath

Ashlea Aldrich’s family and friends have been left devastated by the incident. The victim’s aunt, Karen Paskin, said in a statement, “We are all in shock. Ashlea was a beautiful person, and we can’t believe that something like this could happen to her.”

The incident has also sparked concern among the local community, with many residents expressing their shock and sadness at the tragedy.

The appeal

The police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to come forward and assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Ashlea Aldrich has left her family and friends in shock and mourning. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

