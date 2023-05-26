Woman Yan Li fatally shot after stabbing officer in San Diego standoff

Yan Li : Yan Li shot by San Diego police and deputies during eviction notice standoff

Last year, four law enforcement officers, including three county sheriff’s deputies and a San Diego police officer, were deemed to have acted within the law when they fatally shot Yan Li, a woman who had stabbed one of the officers during a standoff in Little Italy. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Li posed an imminent threat when the officers opened fire, as she was standing over the wounded officer and swinging an 8-inch blade at him. Li, a Yale-trained scientist who had been diagnosed with mental illness, had been served an eviction notice by the deputies before the incident. The DA’s findings do not address any possible civil liability or violation of law enforcement policies.

News Source : Teri Figueroa

