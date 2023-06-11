Woman’s Body Found in Hudson River in Troy: Police Investigating



Troy Police Department



TROY — Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body Saturday in the Hudson River around River Street and 101th Street in Troy.

The Troy Police Department responded to a report of a body observed in the river Saturday afternoon and recovered it from the waterway. Emergency personnel identified the deceased person as an adult female from the local area, Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said. The name of the woman has not yet been disclosed as officers ensure the proper individuals have been notified.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy, but say there are “no suspicious circumstances currently.”