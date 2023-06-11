Woman’s Body Found in Hudson River in Troy: Police Investigating

Troy river victim : Body of Woman Found in Hudson River in Troy: No Suspects or Foul Play Suspected
TROY — Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body Saturday in the Hudson River around River Street and 101th Street in Troy.
The Troy Police Department responded to a report of a body observed in the river Saturday afternoon and recovered it from the waterway. Emergency personnel identified the deceased person as an adult female from the local area, Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said. The name of the woman has not yet been disclosed as officers ensure the proper individuals have been notified.
Read Full story :Local woman’s body found in Hudson River in Troy/
News Source : Melissa Manno
- Hudson River death investigation
- Troy police investigate woman’s body found in river
- Local tragedy: Woman’s body recovered in Hudson River
- Hudson River drowning: Woman’s body discovered in Troy
- Troy community mourns loss of woman found in Hudson River