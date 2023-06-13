Woman’s body found in landfill identified as LaToya Renee Covington, family alleges murder

LaToya Renee Covington – victim name : Body of LaToya Renee Covington found in South Bay landfill, circumstances of death under investigation

The discovery of a woman’s body in a South Bay landfill earlier this month has left both her family and San Jose police officers searching for answers. The woman, identified as LaToya Renee Covington, was 34 years old and had no reported place of residence. Police responded to the “suspicious death” at the Newby Island Recovery Center on June 2 after employees found the body during processing operations. Covington’s body was unrecognizable due to being found mangled on a conveyor belt and was only identified through fingerprints. The cause of her death is under investigation, but her family alleges that she was murdered. Covington had a history of child abuse and mental health challenges and had turned to self-medication with street drugs, which ultimately led to her homelessness. The investigation is ongoing.

