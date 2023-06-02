Woman’s burning body identified as Jermiera Ivory Fowler

Jermiera Ivory Fowler : Woman’s burned body identified as Jermiera Ivory Fowler

The identity of a woman found burning in a wooded area in Birmingham has been confirmed as Jermiera Ivory Fowler, a 31-year-old Birmingham resident and mother of two who had been reported missing the day before. Fowler’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound around 9 p.m. on Thursday, after police responded to a report of a burning body on Sellers Road. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames and pronounced Fowler dead on the scene. Birmingham police had issued a missing alert for Fowler earlier that day, stating that she had last been seen on Wednesday afternoon and had not been heard from since she left home to meet someone to make a purchase from Facebook Marketplace. Birmingham police have not confirmed whether Fowler was actually going to make a purchase at the time of her disappearance. No arrests have been made in connection with the case. Fowler is the 55th homicide in Birmingham this year, out of a total of 75 in Jefferson County. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Birmingham homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Carol Robinson | crobinson@al.com

