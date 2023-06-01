Woman’s death investigated as homicide in Owatonna, Sabrina Lee Schnoor identified as victim

Sabrina Lee Schnoor : “Sabrina Lee Schnoor identified as victim in Owatonna homicide”

The death of a woman in Owatonna is now under investigation as a homicide. Sabrina Lee Schnoor, a 25-year-old from Elysian, was found dead on Tuesday night under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass on Florence Street. According to the Owatonna Police Department, Schnoor was fatally shot in what appears to be a targeted attack. The investigation is being led by the Owatonna police with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Steele County Coroner’s Office, and Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Owatonna Police Department at (507) 444-3800 or Detective Christian Berg at (507) 774-7220.

Read Full story : Death of woman in Owatonna is now being called a murder | News /

News Source : KIMT News 3

Owatonna murder investigation Woman’s death ruled homicide in Owatonna Owatonna police investigate murder Suspect sought in Owatonna woman’s murder Breaking news: Death in Owatonna now a murder case