Woman’s remains found in 1978 identified as Florence Charleston, victim remains unidentified for 45 years

Florence Charleston, victim : Ohio woman’s remains found in garment bag identified after 45 years as Florence Charleston

A woman whose remains were discovered in a garment bag in northern Nevada in 1978 has been identified after 45 years, according to investigators. The woman, who had remained unidentified for several decades, was identified as Florence Charleston from Cleveland, Ohio after DNA testing. Her remains were found in Imlay, Nevada, and an autopsy conducted at the time suggested that she was middle-aged but could not determine the cause of death. After working with a laboratory that specializes in forensic genealogy analysis, investigators were able to contact Charleston’s nieces in Ohio. The investigation into Charleston’s death is ongoing.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

