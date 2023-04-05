Woman’s Treatment and Discharge from Hospital Deemed Appropriate Before Death

Background

Internal Investigation

Criticism and Changes

Despite the hospital’s claim, criticism over their handling of the situation are widespread. Changes to their security procedures are being made to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, Edwards was discharged and forced to leave the hospital despite her pleas for more help. The hospital claims they provided appropriate medical treatment before deciding to discharge her.

Reports state that Edwards was taken to the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency. After being treated, she was discharged even though she reportedly needed additional care. The hospital insists that they provided her with everything she needed before releasing her.

However, questions about the decision to discharge her are being raised. Edwards’ family alleges that the hospital did not listen to her pleas for help and disregarded her medical condition, leading to her death. The hospital denies these allegations.

Changes in Security Procedures

The hospital has promised to make changes to their security procedures in response to the incident. It is hoped that these changes will prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Despite the changes being made, many are calling for more accountability and transparency from the hospital in how they handle their patients. Edwards’ family hopes that her death can serve as a wake-up call for others to demand better from the healthcare system.

Conclusion

The death of Lisa Edwards has raised serious questions about the quality of care provided by Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Although the hospital stands by its decision to discharge her, criticism over their handling of the situation continues to mount. Changes are being made but many are calling for more accountability from the hospital in the future.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.