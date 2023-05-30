“women in politics accessibility”: Exploring Ways to Ensure Women’s Access, Inclusion, Safety and Equality in Politics: The Cork Symposium

Count Her In: Women in Politics Conference in Cork

The Women for Election’s national ‘Count Her In’ conference in Cork city featured an impressive line-up of speakers, including President of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, Leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns, Senator Eileen Flynn, and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, among others. The event aimed to encourage Irish women to come forward and make their mark in politics, with singers and musicians punctuating the day-long event with suitably stirring performances.

Despite the positive atmosphere, the data shared at the event by academics Dr Lisa Keenan and Dr Fiona Buckley cast a dark cloud. The academics’ most interesting share was their assessment of the 5 Cs as identified in the 2009 Women’s Participation in Politics report. The 5Cs are the five barriers women face when it comes to involvement in politics: Childcare, Cash, Confidence, Culture and Candidate selection procedures.

Childcare received a C grade with ‘little progress on the implementation of recommendations’ shared in 2009. In the Cash category, the review concluded that ‘very little progress’ has been made, with men having far more access to this resource than women. Culture also showed very limited progress. The most positive reflection came in the Candidate Selection Category. A gender quota established in 2012 now ensures that at least one third of a party’s candidates are female. The next most positive grade came in the Confidence category where ‘good progress’ has apparently been made.

For chief executive of Cork’s Sexual Violence Centre Mary Crilly, sitting at a central table at the Count Her In event, women stepping into political life is of huge benefit to all of society. “It’s very important that we have more women in politics because women get it. They understand. It is not that men don’t, but it’s different for them because they haven’t lived it. It’s wonderful to see people like Ivana and Holly in politics because they really care about certain issues. The issues are at the front of their agendas. They are not after-thoughts.”

Other attendees, with whom the author shared a table, were less optimistic. Anne O’Connell, principal of St Patrick’s National School, said she had come to see the future of Ireland and to see what was being done for the women she meets every day, who look after everybody’s care needs and who are disenfranchised. “We are still a very patriarchal society. Mothers and grandmothers are still the ones keeping things together when everything else falls apart. They are also the people not in power.” Trish Whelan, working in Community Employment, said she “firmly believes there needs to be more women in politics as the government has been creating a huge amount of negativity across various organisations lately.”

A number of speakers highlighted the lack of marginalized women in office. Senator Eileen Flynn, a member of the Traveller community, reminded the audience that counting ‘her’ in must be about counting ‘all’ women in. “We cannot forget about women on the margins. We must create positive spaces and opportunities for these women. Nothing about us, without us. This is not about a hand-out, it is about getting a hand up.”

The question the author asked herself was whether it is indeed ‘over to her’ to make change happen. Currently, Ireland is ranked 101st in the world for gender parity in Parliament, and in a European context, we are within the bottom six. Only 23% of our TDs are women. But it might just be that women are too busy keeping the world together. Women are too busy getting single mothers back into employment. They are too busy teaching infants. They are too busy caring for the world to have the time to change it.

Perhaps men in power need to do more to extend a workable invitation to women? Perhaps changes in childcare and working conditions need to come first? Perhaps a male leader in Irish politics should have bothered to attend? Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s short message for attendees was that “until we have full equality, parity, we are a republic unfinished.” The assumption exists that it will take women to do the work of finishing, not men.

