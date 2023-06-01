“Women’s chest waders with insulation for duck hunting and fishing” : “600G Insulated TIDEWE Chest Waders for Women in Realtree Max5 Camo for Waterproof Duck Hunting and Fishing”

Neoprene Chest Waders for Women by TIDEWE, Realtree Max5 Camo with 600G Insulation – Perfect for Duck Hunting and Fishing with Waterproof Protection



Price: $69.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 02:22:39 UTC – Details)





TideWe is an outdoor brand that is all about providing quality products to outdoor enthusiasts. Their mission is to equip people with the gear they need to make their outdoor adventures more comfortable and enjoyable. The brand was born out of a personal experience when the founders found themselves with wet feet due to leaks in their boots. They realized that there was a need for better gear, not just for themselves, but for all those who love spending time in the great outdoors.

One of TideWe’s products is their chest waders, which are designed to be 100% waterproof. The waders feature armor weld double-stitched and sealed seams, polyurethane-coated leggings, and a 3.5mm neoprene upper with a tough poly/jersey shell and stretch liner. These features make the waders extra solid and durable, ensuring that they will perform well in any conditions. The reinforced double-layer knees provide extra wear resistance and durability, making these waders a reliable choice for hunters and fishers alike.

The boots that come with the TideWe chest waders are also high-performance. They are built with a soft rubber boot that can be worn with or without socks. The steel shank provides added support and durability, while the outsole tread pattern offers better balance and traction on wet and muddy surfaces. The 600G insulation in the boots keeps your feet warm, and the reinforced shoe vamp adds puncture protection. Finally, the boots are easy to take off using the protrusion at the rear of the heel.

In conclusion, TideWe is a brand dedicated to providing quality outdoor gear to enthusiasts everywhere. Their chest waders are a prime example of the brand’s commitment to quality and durability. Whether you’re a hunter or a fisher, these waders are sure to keep you dry and comfortable in any conditions. So if you’re looking for reliable outdoor gear, look no further than TideWe.



