Women’s Empowerment.: NA informed of government’s efforts to operationalize women’s market in Islamabad’s G-10 sector

The Minister of State for Law, Shahadat Awan, has announced that the government is taking measures to make the women bazar in G-10 sector of Islamabad functional. The announcement was made during the Question Hour in the National Assembly today, where the minister responded to various questions regarding the government’s initiatives.

Background

The women bazar in G-10 was established without considering technical problems, according to the minister. The bazar comes under the right of way of 11th avenue, which is why it was not made functional. The government is now working to resolve the technical issues so that the women bazar can start operating.

Sewage Treatment Plant in Sector 1-9/1

The Minister of State also provided information about the sewage treatment plant in Sector 1-9/1. The plant has a total capacity of 17 million gallons per day and is designed to treat domestic sewage. Currently, the plant is receiving three to four million gallons of raw sewage. The minister informed the House that approximately 20% of the treated water is being used for green belts, nurseries, and plants.

Cremation Grounds and Graveyards

Responding to a query, Shahadat Awan informed the House that the Capital Development Authority has provided two cremation grounds for Hindu and Buddhist communities in Sector H-9, Islamabad. He also mentioned that over 14 acres of land has been allotted to the graveyards for Christians and Qadiyanis in Sectors H-8 and H-9.

Bumper Crop of Wheat

The Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, has ruled out food insecurity in the country. He stated that Pakistan recorded a bumper crop of wheat this year, with a total of 28.5 million metric tons, along with the carry-over stock from the previous year. He expressed confidence that there will be no need to import wheat as Pakistan has sufficient stock to cater to the needs of its population.

Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2022

The National Assembly passed “The Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2022,” which aims to regulate the system of moon sighting for the commencement of Islamic Hijri Calendar months. The bill will bring harmony amongst followers of various schools of thought of Islam to perform their religious obligations with unanimity throughout the country. The bill was moved by the Minister of State for Law, Shahadat Awan.

Conclusion

The government’s initiatives to resolve technical issues and provide necessary facilities are commendable. The steps taken to make the women bazar in G-10 sector functional will be beneficial for the local community. The decision to regulate the system of moon sighting will also bring harmony amongst followers of various schools of thought of Islam. The government’s efforts to address these issues show its commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

