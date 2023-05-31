“Women’s Health Cash Giveaway”: Giving Cash: An Effective Way to Reduce Female Mortality Rates?

Why It Matters: The Impact of Poverty on Death Rates

Poverty is a global issue that affects the lives of millions of people every day. In 2019, more than 8 percent of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty, which means surviving on less than $2.15 per day. Poverty has far-reaching effects on housing stability, education, health, and life expectancy. The pandemic exacerbated this issue, pushing 97 million additional people into extreme poverty in 2020, according to the World Bank.

To mitigate the effects of poverty, more than 100 low- and middle-income countries have introduced cash transfer programs. These programs provide small payments to individuals and families in need. While there are concerns about their sustainability, they have been shown to improve school attendance, nutrition, and use of health services.

Recently, a study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania examined the effect of cash transfers on death rates worldwide. The study is the first of its kind, and the findings suggest that cash transfers may be helpful not just to women but to families and entire communities.

Background: Cash Transfers and Poverty Reduction

Cash transfer programs have been introduced in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries. These programs differ widely in how much they pay, how often, and to whom. The new study collected information on these programs between 2000 to 2019 in 29 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, one in northern Africa, four in the Asia-Pacific region, and three in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The data included information on more than 4 million adults and nearly 3 million children. Recipients received between 6 percent and 13 percent of the per capita income in a particular country, often much less than $100. While these amounts are much smaller than those in high-income countries, the findings are relevant even for them.

The study is the first to examine the effect of cash transfers on death rates worldwide. While a few single-country studies have linked cash payments to reduced death rates, it was unclear whether those trends applied on a global scale.

What’s Next: The Benefits of Cash Transfers

The researchers could not identify the beneficiaries, so they analyzed population-level death rates. The findings suggest that cash transfers may be helpful not just to women but to families and entire communities. Cash transfers are often accompanied by improvements to health care services or other infrastructure that helps communities, which may explain the spillover effects.

The study did not look at adults older than 60 or at distinct features of the programs, such as duration or frequency of the payments, whether the beneficiaries are men or women, how the money is delivered, or whether it is bundled with counseling or education. Future work should examine these features to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of cash transfers on poverty reduction.

Conclusion

Poverty is a big killer that affects millions of people worldwide. Cash transfer programs have been introduced in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries to mitigate the effects of poverty. The recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania is the first to examine the effect of cash transfers on death rates worldwide. The findings suggest that cash transfers may be helpful not just to women but to families and entire communities. Future work should examine the distinct features of the programs to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of cash transfers on poverty reduction.

News Source : Apoorva Mandavilli

Source Link :How to Lower Deaths Among Women? Give Away Cash./