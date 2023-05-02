“Women’s rugby tackles culture” : Study reveals adverse effects of tackling culture in women’s rugby

Tackle-Related Injuries Remain a Problem in Women’s Rugby, Study Finds

According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, tackle-related injuries continue to be a major issue in women’s rugby, accounting for up to 67% of all match injuries. The research was conducted by Trinity College Dublin, and followed responses from female players across Europe, South Africa, and Canada. The study was led by Ireland international Kathryn Dane, who is currently a PhD student in the discipline of physiotherapy at the college. The findings reveal that players reported a sense of fear and lack of confidence in their experience of tackling, but felt that tackle injuries were an inevitable part of the game.

The study shows that differences in the training ages and performance pathways between men’s and women’s rugby necessitates a nuanced approach to how women are coached to tackle. These constraining injury experiences were situated alongside tackle coaching that paid little attention to the training age, development and learning needs of their players. Experiences overlapped with inequalities in club structures where women’s rugby teams counted themselves lucky to have access to the gym, pitches, coaching and pitch-side medical support.

Day-to-day experiences of gender stereotypes, homophobia, and stigma from wider society further positioned women as interlopers in the sport. “Giving voice to women’s rugby players has provided unique insights into the complexity of tackle skill learning and tackle injury,” said Ms Dane. “By adopting a nuanced approach that accounts for the performance context and preferences of women’s rugby players, we will be better placed to protect player health in rugby.”

The study comprised in-depth interviews with female players across Europe, South Africa, and Canada. Researchers pointed out that some coaches do empower players and instil effective tackle techniques and healthier tackle-injury behaviours. These coaches were happy to take extra time and tailor drills to the training age and learning needs of the individuals, and sought player feedback to inform training while placing a higher value on player well-being over performance.

To better protect women’s rugby players, researchers suggest the women’s game needs nuanced strategies that involve collaboration and collective action between players, coaches, governing bodies, media, and match officials that reflect the complexity of the skill of tackling and the performance context of women’s rugby. Organizations need to address the implicit gender bias that exists in rugby by giving women “a seat at the table” to create inclusive, equitable, and safer playing environments for women’s rugby players.

News Source : Trinity College Dublin,Eilish O’Regan

Source Link :Women’s rugby study shows negative effects of tackling culture/