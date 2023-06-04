“wonderment”: Retaining a Feeling of Awe: Tips and Tricks

The opening in the bluff under the train tracks was a halfmoon shape with stones framing the edge. It seemed to have no discernable purpose, but every time the author caught a glimpse, they could see light coming through from the other side. Light that was dancing off of a cross stitch of thin trees with light green leaves, the delicate kind of green of something new in the world. It felt like the door to a secret world where all kinds of wood nymphs and fairies lived, and the author imagined that if they could ever get inside, they’d be wrapped in the most beautiful light and feel totally safe and understood.

As an adult, the author still had the ability to find enchantment in the everyday, staring up at clouds and seeing magic in how they move, feeling some sort of wisdom in old forests, or something mystical in things others just called coincidences. But the pandemic knocked it out of them. They were stuck at home, the kids were crying, and they needed to teach them how to read and how to do fractions, and then they were crying. And weeks stretched into months, stretched into years. And any previous ability they had to find enchantment in the everyday evaporated into the COVID-infected ether. They needed a better way to walk through this life. They wanted to be enchanted again.

Katherine May’s newest book, Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, helped the author find that enchantment once again. They dogeared almost every page in the book, and they didn’t know how much they needed someone else to validate what they were going through. The sense that they had lost their curiosity, their imagination, their ability to make meaning. May’s book helped the author realize that they were not alone in feeling this way.

May, who did not grow up in a religious household, went to a church school, and always loved the religious bits of it without believing in it. She said that the notion of God is complicated, but for many of us, it’s the word, the term, the idea that we use to connote something bigger. She felt like there is something there that she can’t define and that nobody else’s definition does it for her. She began to think that it’s the questing after that, that’s the point of this actually. Rather than knowing, rather than the certainty and the solidification of this idea, the thing that is most enlightening to her is that constant search for connection with this ineffable thing.

May prays, and she always has. It’s something she learned to do when she was at school, and for the longest time she hasn’t known who she’s talking to. As an adult, she realized she had this urge in her to pray, and yet she felt silly about every single instance of trying to do it. She began to think of it as entering a state of prayerfulness rather than of praying. It was an act of communion and an attempt to reach out to something bigger than herself.

The pandemic has changed us all. We can’t go back to the way things were before. We have to re-learn certain things we took for granted. We have to find our enchantment again. May’s book helps us do just that, reminding us that we can find wonder in the world around us, even in the midst of anxiety and uncertainty. We just need to be open to it, to look for it, and to embrace it when we find it.

