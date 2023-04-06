Wonwoo Mother Passed Away Date : Beloved Mother of Seventeen’s Wonwoo Passes Away, Mourned by the Singer

Wonwoo from Seventeen bereaves the passing of his beloved mother.

K-Pop Star Wonwoo from Seventeen Mourns the Loss of his Mother

Kwon Won-woo, also known as Wonwoo, a popular member of the K-Pop group Seventeen, tragically lost his mother on January 29th, 2021. This news came as a shock to the K-Pop community, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their condolences and support for Wonwoo and his family.

A Strong Bond with his Mother

Wonwoo, who is renowned for his exceptional rapping skills and captivating visuals, has frequently spoken about his very close relationship with his mother. She had always been one of his biggest supporters and even travelled with him when he first signed up with Pledis Entertainment as a trainee. During one of Seventeen’s live concerts in Seoul in 2019, Wonwoo invited his mother on stage and publicly thanked her for her unwavering love and support in a heartfelt moment.

A Global Outpouring of Love and Support

The news of Wonwoo’s mother’s sudden passing was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans worldwide. The hashtags #WeLoveYouWonwoo and #StayStrongWonwoo instantly became trending topics on social media as thousands of fans shared messages of comfort and condolences, along with stories of their own struggles with grief as a means of expressing solidarity with Wonwoo in his time of need.

Pledis Entertainment, on behalf of Wonwoo, acknowledged the support and thanked fans for their kind words and messages in a statement. They also requested privacy and understanding for Wonwoo and his family during this difficult time.

Sending Love and Support during Times of Grief

Wonwoo’s loss reminds us of the importance of acknowledging and supporting those who are grieving, particularly during these trying times brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has created stress and uncertainty for many. Offering messages of love and support to those who mourn is important, even if one is unsure of what to say or do.

It’s also essential to respect the privacy of those who are grieving, as they come to terms with their feelings and loss in their own time and way.

As the K-Pop community and fans worldwide mourn Wonwoo’s loss, we extend our deepest sympathies and love to him and his family during this challenging time. May Wonwoo find comfort and strength in the love and support of his loved ones and fans while he grieves the loss of his dearly beloved mother.