Tiffany Ford (victim) : Woodbridge Resident Accused in Fatal Shooting of Tiffany Ford in College Park Home

Keith Marcellus Ford, a 39-year-old resident of Woodbridge, has been accused of playing a role in the fatal shooting of Tiffany Ford, a 28-year-old woman, in her College Park home on May 18. Police found Tiffany with undisclosed trauma during a welfare check at her residence on Westchester Park Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy later confirmed that she had sustained gunshot wounds. The incident has been ruled a homicide. Ford has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and related charges. He is currently being held in Virginia and will be extradited to Prince George’s County to face the charges. The investigation is ongoing. Daily Voice Prince George’s offers free news updates and readers can join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group for breaking news in the DMV as it happens.

Read Full story : Police ID Man Who Gunned Down Woman In Her Own Luxury College Park Apartment | Prince George’s Daily Voice /

News Source : Zak Failla

Police investigation Homicide case College Park shooting Suspect identification Crime news coverage