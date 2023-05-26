“Woodbridge shooting” today : Shooting at Woodbridge Home Leaves 2 Dead and 2 Hospitalized

Shooting at Woodbridge Residence Leaves 2 Dead and 2 Hospitalized today 2023.

Two men have been killed and two others hospitalized in a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. The shooting occurred at a residential home in a “quiet” part of the county, according to police. The suspect is believed to have fled the neighborhood, and police do not believe the shooting was random. The identities of the victims have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Thomas Robertson

