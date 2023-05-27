“Woodbridge shooting” today : Woodbridge home shooting leaves 2 dead and 2 injured

Shooting at Woodbridge Home Leaves 2 Dead and 2 Injured today 2023.
Two men were killed in a quadruple shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, and the police are searching for the suspect who fired several rounds in the community. The investigation is ongoing, and FOX 5’s Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Dale City.
Read Full story :2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Woodbridge home/
News Source : FOX 5 DC
