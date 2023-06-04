“wooden satellites”: Japan to explore the use of wooden satellites in solving space debris issue

Sending a Wooden Satellite into Space: An Unlikely Solution to the Space Junk Problem

When we think of satellites, we often picture them as shiny, metallic objects orbiting the Earth. However, researchers aboard the International Space Station have shown that wood could be a surprisingly sturdy material for space travel. This has led to plans for a satellite made of wood, which could potentially help solve the ongoing problem of space junk.

The Space Junk Problem

As more and more satellites are launched into space, the risk of collisions and debris increases. Space junk can pose a danger to both human life and animals on Earth, as debris falling back to the planet can cause injury or damage. To address this issue, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and researchers at Kyoto University have teamed up to create a wooden satellite.

Testing Wood in Outer Space

The team behind the wooden satellite project tested three different types of wood by exposing them to the harsh conditions of space outside of the ISS. They found that the material was not affected by cosmic rays or incoming solar particles. After 10 months in space, the wood was still in good condition. This experiment has paved the way for the building of a satellite made of wood, which is nearly ready to launch.

The Benefits of a Wooden Satellite

One of the main benefits of a wooden satellite is that it would burn up upon reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere, reducing the amount of debris that could potentially harm life on Earth. Additionally, using wood as a material could help reduce the amount of metal debris in space, making it safer for other satellites and space stations.

The Future of Wooden Satellites

If the wooden satellite is successful, we could see more of them being launched in the future. While wood may not seem like the obvious choice for a space material, this experiment has shown that it could be a viable option. As we continue to explore space, finding sustainable and safe materials will be crucial for the future of space travel.

Conclusion

The idea of a wooden satellite may seem unconventional, but it could be an important step towards solving the problem of space junk. By reducing the amount of debris in space, we can make it a safer environment for future space exploration. The success of the wooden satellite project could lead to new innovations and ideas for sustainable materials in space travel.

