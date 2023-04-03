“Woodstock album cover couple Bobbi Ercoline dies at 73”

Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the couple featured on the iconic Woodstock album cover, were reunited 40 years after the event. Unfortunately, Bobbi passed away at the age of 73.

The Woodstock album cover has become an iconic image of the 1960s counterculture movement. The photo features a young couple, Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, wrapped in a blanket and huddled together in front of a washed-out American flag. The photo captured the spirit of an era defined by peace, love, and music, and has become synonymous with the Woodstock Music and Art Fair which took place in 1969.

Fast forward 40 years later, the couple, now in their golden years, posed for a new photo to commemorate the iconic album cover. Unfortunately, their reunion was tinged with sadness as Bobbi had recently passed away at the age of 73. The news of Bobbi’s passing was announced via Twitter by Classic Rock In Pics on April 3, 2023. The tweet included the iconic Woodstock album cover photo alongside a new photo of Nick and Bobbi, which was taken four decades later.

Nick and Bobbi’s love story was one that spanned over five decades. They first met in the early 1960s while attending Wagner College in Staten Island. They fell in love and got married in 1969, just months after the Woodstock festival. They went on to lead a happy life together, having two children and running a successful business in upstate New York.

The Woodstock album cover photo was taken by photographer Burk Uzzle who was just 23 years old at the time. Uzzle captured the couple’s tender moment while strolling through the festival grounds, and the rest is history. The photo would be etched in time and become an enduring symbol of a revolution that changed the world.

The Woodstock festival was a pivotal moment in the history of the world. It represented a time of great change and cultural shift. The festival was a symbol of the peaceful protest movement against the Vietnam War and the mainstream values of American society. The festival’s message of peace, love, and music echoed around the world and contributed to a change in societal attitudes.

The passing of Bobbi Ercoline is a reminder of the transience of life and the importance of capturing and cherishing the moments that matter. The Woodstock album cover photo is a cultural artifact that has inspired and moved generations. It has become a symbol of the power of love and the spirit of an era that is missed by many. Bobbi and Nick will forever be remembered as the couple who encapsulated the essence of Woodstock and who inspired a movement.

Source : @crockpics

Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the couple on the Woodstock album cover 40 years later. Bobbi recently passed away at age 73. pic.twitter.com/smzSWBvmKY — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) April 3, 2023

Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the couple on the Woodstock album cover 40 years later. Bobbi recently passed away at age 73. pic.twitter.com/smzSWBvmKY — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) April 3, 2023