“work hours per year”: What is the Total Number of Work Hours in a Year?

How Many Work Hours Are in a Year? Here’s How to Calculate

The average person works thousands of hours in a given year, but how many exactly? This can be tougher to calculate than you may think. This breakdown will explore how many work hours are in a year, how to calculate those work hours and why you need to know this information in the first place.

Why Should You Know How Many Work Hours There Are in a Year?

You should know how many work hours there are in a given year for various reasons.

You may need to calculate your hourly salary if you are on a salaried payment schedule

Determining your annual salary

Planning for extracurricular activities, big purchases and other major life events

Evaluating your work-life balance

Pursuing a promotion

3 Steps to Determine the Number of Work Hours in a Year

Knowing how many work hours are in a year isn’t very difficult. Here’s a step-by-step process to determine the average working hours you clock throughout the year:

Calculate weekly hours Multiply that average by 52 Incorporate your PTO hours, then subtract them

What is the Average Amount of Work Hours in a Year?

In America, the average full-time employee works about 1820 hours per year. This assumes about a 35-hour work week. Meanwhile, if you work 52 weeks a year and don’t take any PTO, you could work an average of about 2080 hours per year.

Work Hours Averages Can Vary by Industry

As you can see from the above breakdown, this metric has a lot of variation. Many people work less than 2000 hours per year, but many Americans also work more than 2000 hours per year. It all depends on the industry, payment arrangement, and other factors.

What If You Work Too Much?

It’s easy to clock too many working hours in a given year. At the end of the year, when you take stock of your life and plan to make different decisions for the year to come, you might look back and wonder just when you worked so much.

Use These Tips to Calculate Your Work Hours

As you can see, most people have about 2100 work hours in a given year. That might differ for you or your business, so use the tips above to calculate an accurate answer.

Annual Work Hours Total Work Hours in a Year Work Hours Per Year Yearly Work Schedule Annual Hours Worked Calculation

News Source : Entrepreneur Staff

Source Link :How Many Work Hours Are in a Year?/