“Work-life balance tips from Gary Vaynerchuk”: “10 Ways Our Work and Life Can Transform According to Gary Vaynerchuk”

Introduction

Belarusian business magnate and brand relevance expert Gary Vaynerchuk, or GaryVee, recently spoke to WIRED Middle East about his predictions for the future. With over 44 million followers on social media and investments in leading companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Uber, Vaynerchuk is known for his insights into the latest developments across the internet, social media, work culture, and more. In this article, we’ll explore the ten ways Vaynerchuk believes our lives are going to change.

1. Omni-Strategies for Every Product

According to Vaynerchuk, brands will use physical retail locations, e-commerce, full last-mile delivery, and full virtual shopping environments to promote and sell products. Brands will not focus on one option, but instead implement omnichannel strategies for every product sold in the world.

2. Self-Employment Will Be the Norm

The majority of people born in 2024 and after will be self-employed due to the scale of technology options that will exist. This will require businesses to become dramatically more pro-employee, creating entitlement and a disconnect between employee and employer.

3. Last-Mile Delivery Will Transform

Within the next 25 years, most products ordered on apps will be delivered within the hour. People will be able to order items such as medicine, toothpaste, a cheeseburger, a slushie, and napkins and have the order delivered in 20-40 minutes in big cities and in under an hour in smaller cities.

4. AI Virtual Administrators

Within the next two decades, every single person will have an AI virtual administrator for themselves. Artificial Intelligence will advance so much that tasks like scheduling your flight or booking a meeting will be an AI function, not a human administrator function.

5. New Major Sports Leagues

Activities like Slam Ball, Pickleball, Esports, and other digital games of skill, and virtual reality games will become major sports leagues within 30 years. Just as UFC has become global in the last 30 years, more activities will evolve into mainstream sports due to advancements in technology.

6. Mixed Reality Devices Will Supersede Phones

Within the next 3-4 decades, a mixed reality device will displace the amount of attention paid to phones, similar to what the phone has done to television. The device will be an iteration of voice-activated contact lenses, which users will be able to audibly trigger to see augmented reality activations alongside a real-world view.

7. Decentralized Social Networks

In the future, there will be a social network that is not controlled by anybody. A company will not control its servers. The network will exit and sit on decentralized servers, and people will communicate with each other without anyone “controlling” the algorithm or the features.

8. Sustainability Will Become a Standard Requirement

In 30 years, sustainability and environmental friendliness will emerge as such popular trends that in most countries, you will not be able to sell a product unless there is a clear understanding of the product’s environmental impact.

9. AI Will Have a Bigger Impact Than We Think

There’s not a single person reading this right now that is properly understanding the enormity of the impact of Artificial Intelligence. All eight billion people on Earth are underestimating AI. In the future, we will have a better understanding of AI and its applications.

10. Collectability Will Drive Purchases

In 30 years, most business and consumer products will have an element of collectability to them. Some products could be things that are mundane today. Collectible products that drive purchases – such as Starbucks mugs which drive people to buy coffee – and the number of collectible products will both increase dramatically in the next 30 years.

Conclusion

Gary Vaynerchuk’s predictions paint a picture of a world that is more self-reliant, technologically advanced, and environmentally conscious. While some of these changes may seem far-fetched, it’s important to remember that technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and we should be prepared for whatever the future may bring.

