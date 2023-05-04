“Work zone crash” Today : Fatal Work Zone Crash in N.C. Claims Life of Asphalt Superintendent

North Carolina Asphalt Superintendent Killed in Work Zone Accident

On April 3, 2022, tragedy struck the S.T. Wooten asphalt crew as one of their own, 33-year-old C.J. Bryant, was killed while working on the I-40 expansion and upgrade project near Exit 303 at Jones Sausage Road in Garner. Bryant was an experienced asphalt superintendent who had been with the company for six years and had worked on several large projects throughout the state. He leaves behind four children and his fiancée of 16 years.

According to news reports, the accident occurred at 3:20 a.m. when an SUV driver crashed into the work zone, which was designated by orange barrels. The SUV hit equipment and struck Bryant, who was working in the area. The driver, identified by police as 20-year-old Jeyson Alexander Murcia-Guillen of Smithfield, fled the scene but was later arrested on charges of felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and other charges.

The loss of Bryant has deeply affected the S.T. Wooten crew. In a Facebook post, the company praised Bryant for his dedication to his work, noting that he was known for keeping jobs ahead of schedule and always working to improve. Bryant was promoted to asphalt superintendent in 2021 and oversaw multiple jobs, but still enjoyed working with his paving crews and co-workers.

The I-40 project Bryant was working on began in 2018 and involves adding two lanes on each side for 13 miles of the busy interstate. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The accident occurred just five days after a major milestone was reached, with all lanes from the I-40/440 split to the U.S. 70 Bypass being opened to traffic.

Bryant had earned praise in 2021 for completing 17 miles of U.S. 264 in Pitt County two weeks ahead of schedule. The S.T. Wooten crew is heartbroken over the loss of their colleague and friend, and a former employee has set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to support Bryant’s family.

The tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers that construction workers face on a daily basis, particularly those who work on or near roadways. According to the National Work Zone Safety website, fatal work zone crashes have risen 46% between 2010 and 2020. In 2020 alone, there were 774 fatal work zone crashes, killing 857 people, including 117 workers.

The construction industry has been raising awareness of the importance of work zone safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week, held from April 17-21, 2022. S.T. Wooten is urging drivers to slow down around work zones and not to drive impaired. The company is also asking that people keep Bryant’s family, friends, and co-workers in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

