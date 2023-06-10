Emanuele Pisano : Worker Emanuele Pisano dies in construction site accident

Following a tragic incident at a construction site in Altavilla Irpina, Avellino, 33-year-old worker Emanuele Pisano lost his life. He leaves behind his partner and their three-year-old daughter. Pisano was employed by a company in San Martino Valle Caudina, which was tasked with dismantling the iron structure of an abandoned municipal building.

News Source : Ford

