Worker Emanuele Pisano dies in construction site accident

Posted on June 10, 2023

Following a tragic incident at a construction site in Altavilla Irpina, Avellino, 33-year-old worker Emanuele Pisano lost his life. He leaves behind his partner and their three-year-old daughter. Pisano was employed by a company in San Martino Valle Caudina, which was tasked with dismantling the iron structure of an abandoned municipal building.

