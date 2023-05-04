“workforce shortage” : Reducing Home Care Workforce Shortage: A New Program

Settlement Services International launches Home Care Staffing Support initiative in partnership with Hireup

Non-profit organisation Settlement Services International (SSI) has launched the Home Care Staffing Support initiative in partnership with Hireup, a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) registered platform, to connect home care providers in New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) with trained support workers. This initiative is expected to relieve the financial and skill shortage pressures faced by the home care sector with SSI subsidising 50% of the wage costs per worker.

Connecting Home Care Providers with Support Workers

Through this initiative, SSI aims to provide more growth opportunities and career pathways for support workers, while home care providers can access Hireup’s more than 9,000 support workers in NSW and the ACT. This partnership offers an easier, faster, and more affordable way for eligible home care providers to hire casual employees, with SSI covering half of the wages.

Head of Home Care Workforce Support Program at SSI, Iggy Pintado, stated that the care and support sector has been severely impacted by workforce shortages, and it is essential to find solutions that provide senior Australians with the care they need. The new initiative aims to connect home care providers with qualified support workers, offer more jobs to carers, and give them the opportunity to broaden their skills and gain experience in aged home care.

How to Hire Support Workers through Home Care Staffing Support

Interested home care providers can hire employees through Home Care Staffing Support by registering with SSI and signing onto the Hireup platform. Providers looking for permanent talent can make an offer to workers who have completed a series of shifts with them. Workers hired through this initiative will also have access to SSI’s complimentary non-accredited personal care worker courses, as well as to SSI’s Home Care Traineeship.

The Benefits of Home Care Staffing Support

The Home Care Staffing Support initiative is expected to have significant benefits for both home care providers and support workers. For home care providers, it offers an easier, faster, and more affordable way to hire casual employees, relieving the financial and skill shortage pressures faced by the home care sector. For support workers, it provides more growth opportunities and career pathways, allowing them to broaden their skills and gain experience in aged home care.

The initiative is also expected to have positive impacts on the wider community, providing senior Australians with the care they need and helping to address the workforce shortages in the care and support sector.

Conclusion

The Home Care Staffing Support initiative launched by SSI in partnership with Hireup is an exciting development for the home care sector, offering a much-needed solution to the workforce shortages and financial pressures faced by home care providers. The initiative provides more growth opportunities and career pathways for support workers, while home care providers can access Hireup’s more than 9,000 support workers in NSW and the ACT. With SSI subsidising 50% of the wage costs per worker, the initiative is an easier, faster, and more affordable way for eligible home care providers to hire casual employees, providing senior Australians with the care they need and helping to address the workforce shortages in the care and support sector.

News Source : Inside Ageing

Source Link :New program aims to reduce workforce shortage in home care/