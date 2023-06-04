“Workforce shortage solution with OTC”: Incorporating OTC into the Solution for Workforce Shortage

Encouraging More People to Attend Ozarks Technical Community College

Lack of Skilled Workers Hinders Job Growth in Missouri

The headlines can be staggering: “Lack of skilled applicants hinders job growth in Missouri.” “Top barrier to more jobs in Missouri is lack of skilled workers, state survey finds.” “No end in sight to the worker shortage.” The Ozarks are experiencing record-low unemployment. Anyone who wants a job can get one, but a recent study shows that more trained workers are needed to maintain economic growth in the state. According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, 60% of employers reported needing more skilled workers as a barrier to growth.

The Solution: Encourage More People to Attend Ozarks Technical Community College

I have a modest proposal to help increase the number of skilled workers while improving the economic outlook for individuals – encourage more people to attend Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC).

Whether a person is fresh out of high school with aspirations to become a cancer researcher or a working mom who wants to quickly learn a new skill to support her family – OTC has a program to fit their goals.

Plus, OTC is the most economical higher-ed option. One year at OTC is a fraction of the cost of one year at Missouri’s public and private four-year institutions.

Private four-year: $21,719

Public four-year: $9,730

OTC: $5,000*

*Public college data from MDHEWD. Private college data (IPEDS)

Not only are community colleges the low-cost alternative, but a community college education can be zero-cost for those who apply for financial aid. Consider all of the scholarship opportunities.

The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant

This new state scholarship pays tuition and fees for students 25 and older who want to pursue high-demand occupations. Programs like nursing, welding, and teaching are just a few of the dozens of fields of study that are Fast Track eligible. Plus, Fast Track will pay for short-term workforce training courses.

Pell Grants

These federal funds for the most under-resourced students will more than cover the tuition costs for most of the state’s community college programs. More than 125,000 Missourians received a Pell Grant last school year.

Access Missouri

Access Missouri is a version of the Pell Grant from the state of Missouri. If you qualify for a Pell Grant, you’ll probably be eligible for Access Missouri. Even if a Pell Grant covers your tuition, you can use Access Missouri to pay for books, housing, food, and living expenses.

A+

If a high schooler goes to class, earns decent grades, and tutors their peers, they can complete an associate degree without paying tuition and fees through the A+ Scholarship.

OTC: The Solution to the State’s Skilled Workforce Shortage

With a breadth of programs from aviation to welding and the lowest cost of any college in southwest Missouri, OTC is the solution to the state’s skilled workforce shortage. The more people who attend OTC and gain the skills needed for high-demand occupations, the more job growth we’ll see in Missouri. It’s a win-win situation for individuals and the state’s economy.

Conclusion

The headlines don’t lie – we need more skilled workers in Missouri. By encouraging more people to attend Ozarks Technical Community College, we can help meet the demand for skilled workers while offering individuals a low-cost, high-quality education. Let’s invest in our workforce and our future by supporting OTC.

News Source : Springfield News-Leader

