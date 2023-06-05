“Workplace excellence”: Xaar, Megnajet, and FFEI Recognized as Great Places to Work

Xaar Group’s UK Headquartered Businesses Accredited as Great Place to Work-Certified

Xaar Group’s UK headquartered businesses, Xaar, FFEI, and Megnajet have been officially accredited as Great Place to Work-Certified organisations. This accreditation recognises that over 65% of employees within all three businesses enjoy a consistently positive working experience, using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work® – the global authority on workplace culture.

Recognition of Sustainability Roadmap

The accreditation reflects the work the Group has done as part of its Sustainability Roadmap, with one of its four pillars, People, providing a focus for its commitment to become an ‘employer of choice’. The company recognises that this is just an important step in a continual process, and a cross-functional team will be mapping out an ongoing programme to build on this result.

Comment from Xaar CEO

John Mills, CEO at Xaar, said: “We are proud to have received accreditation as a Great Place to Work, recognising that a significant number of our employees have reported enjoying a consistently positive experience in their jobs. Our focus now is to use the feedback provided by this objective external research as we support the personal development and wellbeing of our colleagues. Through the programme we develop, we can continue to both retain and attract the very best people and become an ‘employer of choice’ across all our businesses.”

Comment from Great Place to Work® UK

“We congratulate Xaar, Megnajet, and FFEI on achieving their Certification,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

Conclusion

The accreditation as Great Place to Work-Certified organisations reflects the commitment of Xaar Group’s UK headquartered businesses to become an employer of choice. The company recognises that this is just the beginning of a continual process and is committed to building an ongoing programme to support the personal development and wellbeing of its employees.

News Source : The Manufacturer

Source Link :Xaar, Megnajet and FFEI accredited as Great Places to Work/