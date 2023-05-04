“workplace fatalities” : Hamilton records four job-related fatalities in the previous year.

Workplace Deaths and Injuries in Hamilton and Ontario

According to provincial data obtained by CBC Hamilton, there were at least four reported workplace deaths in Hamilton in 2022, one more than the previous year. Two of the workers died from being crushed, one from a fall, and one from being struck by something. However, these figures may not reflect the actual number of deaths that occurred in the workplace. The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development only includes reported deaths in their data.

The president of the Hamilton and District Labour Council, Anthony Marco, stated that it is difficult for the organization to track worker deaths, particularly those who are not part of unions. He also pointed out that media sources do not always follow up on stories of workplace deaths, making it harder to keep a list of workers who died on the job.

The data shows that 64 workers were killed in Ontario in 2022, and 2,685 were critically injured. These figures saw a slight increase from the previous few years, although the ministry notes that the number of workers in Ontario has been increasing since 2018. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that many people returned to the workplace who had been home during the lockdowns, which may have contributed to the increase in deaths and injuries.

In Hamilton, in addition to the four reported deaths, 97 people were critically injured, and 304 contracted occupational illnesses or disease. This is compared to 89 critical injuries in 2021 and 431 occupational illness and disease “events” that year, likely reflecting the severity of the pandemic at that time. Similarly, Burlington had no worker deaths in either year, with 28 critical injuries reported to the ministry last year and 32 the previous year. Meanwhile, in Norfolk County, two workers died by being crushed last year, and one died after being struck by something the previous year. In Haldimand County, there were no worker deaths in either year, with 10 critical injuries last year and seven the year before. Finally, in Brant County, one worker died by crushing in 2021, with 15 critical workplace injuries in 2021 and 21 in 2022.

The data also shows that workplace injuries are costly, not only to workers but also to taxpayers. Karl Crevar, an injured worker activist, has been fighting for workers’ rights for 30 years. He states that it is not guaranteed that a worker hurt on the job will succeed in getting compensation from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board. He advises workers to be aware of the dangers in their workplaces and get involved in health and safety committees where they exist. He also emphasizes that every time a WSIB claim is denied, taxpayers have to foot the bill for that worker’s healthcare costs instead of the employers who pay into WSIB.

In conclusion, the data shows that workplace deaths and injuries remain a significant problem in Ontario, with Hamilton being no exception. Employers and workers must take steps to prevent accidents and injuries in the workplace, and injured workers must receive the support they need to get compensation and healthcare. Only then can we hope to reduce the number of workplace deaths and injuries in the future.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :At least four workers died on the job in Hamilton last year/