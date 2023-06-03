“Workplace infection etiquette during Covid-19 in Beijing”: Beijing Workplaces Navigate Infection Etiquette Amid New Wave of Covid-19 Cases

Navigating the Current Wave of Re-Infection in Beijing Amidst a Lack of Official Rules

As Beijing grapples with a recent wave of re-infection of Covid-19, event organizer Jane Fu has had to cancel or reschedule at least six work meetings in the past two weeks. Fu, along with two out of her four employees and several business contacts, have been caught up in the surge, which has affected one in three firms in the Chinese capital.

While the outbreak has not disrupted economic performance significantly, there is growing concern about how companies should handle sick employees in the absence of official rules. The lack of clarity has led to debates on social media about whether those infected with Covid-19 need to apply for medical leave, given that many have mild symptoms.

China Beige Book, a data monitor, reported that Beijing had the highest number of employees falling sick with Covid-19 in May, compared to other major Chinese cities. Experts predict that this current wave will peak in the coming weeks, with respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan forecasting around 65 million cases a week by mid-June.

Dr. Zhong also acknowledged that the disease cannot be entirely eradicated. The Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has reported that SARS-CoV-2 has been the top reported virus in the city for the past five weeks. However, there is no breakdown of the number of Covid-19 cases since China stopped issuing daily updates in December 2022 and decided to treat the virus as endemic, similar to the common flu.

The government’s previous “zero-Covid” policy, which utilized mass testing, harsh quarantines, and flash lockdowns, was abruptly dismantled, leading to the virus spreading throughout the country and overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums. Six months after the peak of the outbreak, herd immunity is waning, and increased travel and the lifting of indoor mask mandates have contributed to the current surge.

In terms of official guidelines, companies are supposed to provide infected employees with paid time off. However, not all employers enforce this since it is only a guideline and carries no penalties. The lack of clarity has caused confusion and debates on social media about whether employees should apply for medical leave, given their mild symptoms.

In conclusion, Beijing is currently navigating a wave of re-infection amidst a lack of official rules. While the outbreak has not significantly impacted the economy, there is growing concern about how companies should handle sick employees. With the lack of clarity and guidelines, debates on social media are ongoing about whether infected employees should apply for medical leave. As the surge continues, it remains to be seen how Beijing will address this issue and mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

News Source : The Straits Times

Source Link :Amid fresh wave of Covid-19, workplaces in Beijing navigate infection etiquette/